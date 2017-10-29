@johncutlefish's blog

I am currently writing weekly here and have all my 2020 posts here.

I have been thinking about ways lately, mostly because I seem to be having way-debates/conversations/misunderstandings multiple times a day on Twitter. I’ve also come to realize that using certain way-names like Agile, DevOps, Lean, etc. can lead to terribly unproductive exchanges. Few people share the same mental model, and some people are extremely vested in specific interpretations.

Talking WaysI’m also very passionate about the usability of ways and words (which is highly related to learning and service design). A lot of the “thought leader” chatter and maneuvering has absolutely NO bearing on the user population(s)

and better outcomes. It is theoretical masturbation, one-upspersonship, territorial marking, and thinly veiled marketing.

So, to better understand these dynamics, I brainstormed a bit on ways.

Some Thoughts On Ways

Way(s): Tool, method, methodology, framework, practice, skill, etc.