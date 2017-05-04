@johncutlefish's blog

Shared with my team the other day in Slack …
Why we write tickets
So if we get sick, a teammate can help us out
To help us decompose our work into small pieces
As a placeholder for a real-life conversation
To keep track of how we resolved the issue
To make our standups effective
To point out dependencies
To reflect on the mix/makeup of our work during retros
Self-discipline. Don’t take on too much. Try to do one thing at a time Why we DON’T write tickets
To track our time
To compete with other team members
To show managers we’re busy
To make managing people possible
To report status, or % complete
Because Jira is fun to use
Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMI family. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising & sponsorship opportunities. If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!