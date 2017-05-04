@johncutlefish's blog

Shared with my team the other day in Slack …

Why we write tickets

So if we get sick, a teammate can help us out

To help us decompose our work into small pieces

As a placeholder for a real-life conversation

To keep track of how we resolved the issue

To make our standups effective

To point out dependencies

To reflect on the mix/makeup of our work during retros

Self-discipline. Don’t take on too much. Try to do one thing at a time Why we DON’T write tickets

To track our time

To compete with other team members

To show managers we’re busy

To make managing people possible

To report status, or % complete