@johncutlefish's blog

What is The Product? What is Your Product?

Your Product is …

Every prospect/customer interaction and touchpoint

Every interface, application, bit, byte, atom, and circuit

The collective learning of your organization

Your ads, brand communication, press, and social media presence

Your content, the words you use, the emotions you evoke

Your sales methodology, emails, calls, and visits

Your help documentation, customer support, and webinars

Your post-sales/onboarding experience. Your billing department

How you treat the customers you lose, and the prospects that say no

Your code quality, data-centers, infrastructure, and test coverage

The worst behavior you tolerate on the part of your leadership and team

Product is not something you “ship”. Increasingly, it is a service that the whole organization delivers continuously. Tossing things over the wall isn’t going to cut it. Dividing up your organization will restrict the flow of valuable information. Aligning yourself around anything other than the end-to-end customer experience is a form of sub-optimization. Any poor user experience — using the software, on the phone with support, learning, buying, or renewing — can sink you.

So when folks go on and on about defining product management … ask why? The product is everything. Don’t let the anchor of old ways of delivering physical software products weigh you down. You’re in the service delivery and design business now. Embrace it!