@johncutlefish's blog

I enjoy Twitter. I enjoy talking shop on Twitter. I love how Twitter threads about software product development follow some very predictable patterns…
- You’re doing [method] wrong
- You are applying [method] to the wrong problem
- You are practicing a watered down version of [method]
- You are practicing a beginner’s version of [method]
- That’s not how we practice [method]
- You can’t do [method] until you have [some prerequisite]
- It’s not the [method]s fault. You are attacking a symptom
- You can’t blame [method] for [some dysfunction]
- No one said [method] was easy. It’s not a quick fix
- You need to hire an expert [method] consultant
- That’s not what it says in the [method] guide
- You need to apply the [method] to the whole organization
- You can’t apply the [method] so broadly
- Without a cultural shift, the [method] won’t work
- Most people start with [method] and significantly adapt it
- You aren’t doing the [method] as designed
- These days, [method] has become so commercialized and watered down
- Certifications for the [method] are a waste of time
- Without certifications for [method] you’ll get fly-by-night operations
- Experts just mix in the [method] with a bunch of other [methods]
- IT managers just think they can install [method]. You can’t
- [method] is a bit outdated
- You’re ignoring the timeless principles of [method]
- [Method] doesn’t work in the real world
- That’s not how people practice [method] in the real world
- Google does [method] this way
- You aren’t Google, so don’t try [method]
- The [method] invites adapting the [method]
- We’ve been doing [method] since before it was a thing
